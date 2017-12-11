Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend to ‘get out of the relationship’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend Saturday night in an attempt to end the relationship, according to WREG.

Brandon Freeman, 24, admitted to shooting Keosha Miller, who was three months pregnant, at an apartment complex in Memphis.

Freeman initially told investigators that some "random guys" tried to shoot he and Miller and hit her, but later admitted to shooting her multiple times.

He also told police that killing her was "the easiest way he could think of to get out of the relationship," court records say.

Freeman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He had no criminal record prior to the shooting.