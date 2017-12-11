Ledford High students mourn loss of classmate killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- For students like Mark Yetso, it was tough going to school Monday and not seeing his classmate 16-year-old Marco Escamilla.

"I'm very sad to lose a classmate," Yetso said. "There were quite a few people shedding tears in class when the counselors came to talk us."

Yetso is a junior at Ledford High School.

He and Marco had the same math class.

"He was kind to those around him,” Yetso said. “He was kind to teachers. He was respectful of other people, just all around a great guy."

Marco died Sunday morning in a car crash, according to police.

Police say he was one of four people in a car that was street racing against another vehicle on Randolph Street.

Police say speed and alcohol were a factor.

"I hate that anybody has to go like that," Yetso said.

“I was shocked to be honest,” student Chris Orta said.

Orta also knew Marco and described him as quiet and a laid back guy.

"I just saw him last week, and it's hard seeing somebody that you see every day, seeing them pass away," the 16-year-old said.

He says, for a lot of students, Marco's death has got them talking about safe driving and knowing who you're in the car with.

"It is a big wake-up call,” Orta said. “Cause, it could have happened to anybody my age."

The other three people in the car had minor injuries and have been treated.

Police haven’t said if Marco was driving the car or if he was just a passenger. ​