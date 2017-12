Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Central High School and Ferndale Middle School are on lockdown after reports of shots fired, according to High Point police.

High Point police said this is not an active shooter situation.

The lockdown is safety protocol, police said.

HPPD is on scene at HP Central on reports of shots fired. This is not an active shooter, any reports of same are false. The lockdown is safety protocol. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) December 11, 2017

High Point Central and Ferndale Middle on lock down until further notice. HPPD securing location at this time. No Traffic Please — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) December 11, 2017