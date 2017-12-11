Greensboro police investigating after more than 30 shots fired at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are looking for answers in an overnight shooting that left multiple cars damaged and one person in the hospital.

Police were called to Ridgewood Apartments on Montrose Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday. They say someone or several people fired more than 30 gunshots in the parking lot.

“It was like, 'Boom boom boom,'” said Karoll Rivers, a resident at the complex. “It was like a bomb.”

Police say one person was grazed by three bullets, but was in good condition when officers arrived.

Our FOX8 crew saw at least six cars damaged and one home struck by gunfire.

Some neighbors we spoke with say the area used to be nice, until about a year ago.

“We see a lot of people fighting and I'm worried about it,” said Maria Lopez, another resident.

Lopez says she has reached out to apartment complex management about her concerns in the past. Now, she and other neighbors say something needs to change.

“We are afraid that's why we need security,” Lopez said. “Cameras or lights because the lights are broken you can't see anything at night.”

A leasing agent told us they plan to fix some of the lighting in the area and evict anyone who was involved in the shooting.

"We don't want anything like this to ever happen again,” Rivera said.

Police are still trying to figure out what lead to the shooting and who was involved.