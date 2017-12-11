Gold coin worth $1,300 left in South Carolina Salvation Army kettle

TEGA CAY, S.C. — An anonymous donor left a gold coin worth $1,300 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina last week, WCNC reports.

The coin was dropped into a red kettle in Rock Hill on Dec. 4 with a note that said, “use this anonymous gift to publicize giving.”

Donations to the Salvation Army helps families in need celebrate Christmas.

“We would like to say thank you to the donor who dropped the gold coin into the kettle,” said Salvation Army corps officer Lt. Michael McGee. “Your generation helps us fight for good in our community all year. God bless you.”

