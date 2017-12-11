× Elderly man shot, killed in Randolph County home

TRINITY, N.C. — An elderly man was shot and killed in his home on Monday, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, EMS and members of the Guil-Rand Fire Department were dispatched to 4020 Shannon Road in Trinity.

Upon arrival, they found Harold Levette Hoover, 86, deceased.

Hoover’s wife, 77-year-old Rochelle Scarlett Hoover had been shot and required medical attention.

Rochelle Hoover was taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

There are currently no additional suspects or persons of interest being sought by the sheriff’s office.