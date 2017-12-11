× Couple accused of leaving child living alone in trailer for months

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida couple is accused of leaving a child alone at home for several months, according to The Pensacola News Journal.

Jennifer Nichols, 34, and Joshua Sanders, 32, were arrested on Nov. 30 after the woman who leased the trailer reported the alleged neglect when it became obvious that only the child lived in the home. His name and age were not released.

The woman said she tried to care for him, but told the couple that they either had to move into the trailer or move the child to a place where he would be cared for. She said Sanders told her it was not her problem as long as the rent was paid.

The child told police that Sanders and Nichols would leave him a small amount of money and a few meals but that he often couldn’t contact them.

They’re both charged with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm.