At least 1 injured, 1 in custody after explosion in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- At least one person is injured and one person has been detained after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan Monday morning, according to PIX11.
Multiple train lines are being evacuated.
A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”
Francisco Ramirez said he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus about 7:45 a.m. He heard both blasts distinctly even though he was wearing headphones.
"From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I'm just guessing," he said. "It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere.
"It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos but I didn't see any injuries."
Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident.