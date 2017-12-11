At least 1 injured, 1 in custody after explosion in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- At least one person is injured and one person has been detained after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan Monday morning, according to PIX11.

Multiple train lines are being evacuated.

A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Francisco Ramirez said he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus about 7:45 a.m. He heard both blasts distinctly even though he was wearing headphones.

"From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I'm just guessing," he said. "It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere.

"It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos but I didn't see any injuries."

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident.

Police confirm pipe bombing at port authority near subway. Suspected bomber in custody. Two hurt including suspect. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/0Ueysy3Vov — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) December 11, 2017

BREAKING VIDEO: Moment of explosion at 42nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/JwygdnnwNb — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 11, 2017

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Time Square is currently being evacuated after reports of a Pipe Bomb or other explosive device being set off near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. The Subway station beneath the Port Authority is also being evacuated.

--Thanks to for sharing this video @Morgan19Anthony pic.twitter.com/1QUnByLuID — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 11, 2017

Snapchat video shows emergency crews outside Port Authority terminal after reports of possible explosion. pic.twitter.com/kMkDLfOgO0 — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) December 11, 2017

Current Scene Outside Port Authority In NYCpic.twitter.com/dL10Fk7MJ5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017