WWE pro wrestler Rich Swann arrested, charged with battery of wife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A WWE professional wrestler has been arrested and charged with battery of his wife.

Fox News reported that 26-year-old former WWE cruiserweight champion Rich Swann is being held without bail in a Florida jail.

Police said the incident happened after Swann was arguing with his wife, who is also a wrestler.

A witness told police that the victim’s wife jumped out of Swann's slowly moving car.

The witness also reportedly saw Swann put his wife in a headlock and drag her back to his vehicle.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest," read a statement released by WWE.