Donations are overflowing for FOX8’s Gifts for Kids campaign, but a special donation came on Sunday.

The donation was in honor of the young girl at the center of a Randleman child abuse case.

She was allegedly locked in a small closet with bruises and rat feces. Now, her family members say she’s doing well and recovering.

The girl’s step-grandmother created a toy drive and donated them to share joy with other children during the Christmas season.