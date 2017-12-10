× Rockingham, Caswell and Stokes County Schools announce 2-hour delay on Monday

Rockingham, Caswell and Stokes County Schools will operate on 2-hour delays on Monday as a safety precaution following inclement weather conditions this weekend.

Click here for a list of all closings and delays in the FOX8 viewing area, updated every five minutes.

Another band of snow moved across the Piedmont on Saturday, leaving an additional one to two inches in much of the area.

Snowfall came to an end Saturday evening and Sunday was sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

A winter weather advisory issued for multiple Piedmont counties expired Sunday morning.

Monday morning will be cold again with lows in the 20s. Monday afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-40s.

Hundreds of traffic incidents were reported throughout the Piedmont on Friday and Saturday and many residents experienced power outages.