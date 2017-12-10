No snow in the Piedmont this week, but a strong cold front is on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next few days across the Piedmont will be tranquil, but cold.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper-40s.

On Tuesday night, a strong cold front will roll across the state. So on Wednesday it’s going to be extremely cold with lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only a few degrees above freezing.

Thursday morning will be cold with morning temperatures in the 20s. But Thursday afternoon highs will be back in the 40s.

We will wrap up the work week with sunny skies on Friday. Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.