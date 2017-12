× Mount Airy and Reidsville both fall in the high school football state championship games

Two local teams that competed in the high school football state championship games on Saturday lost.

Mount Airy lost to Tarboro 32-7 in the 1AA championship game at Carter–Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Reidsville also lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 35-28 in the 2A championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.