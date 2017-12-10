× Lots of sun, but still cold on Sunday

The snow from Friday and Saturday is clearing up and Sunday will be sunny in the mid-30s, allowing some of the ice to melt.

Anyone on the road should still watch out for icy spots on roads, bridges and underpasses.

The winter weather advisory that had been issued for multiple Piedmont counties expires at 10 a.m.

There were hundreds in the Piedmont without power on Saturday, but the issue has been resolved for most residents.

Weather will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with lows in the upper-20s to lower-30s with afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

A strong cold front will drive Wednesday morning lows into the upper teens to lower-20s. Wednesday afternoon will be cold with highs in the low to mid-30s.