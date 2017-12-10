Heartbreaking video shows emaciated polar bear struggling to survive

A heartbreaking video posted online shows an emaciated polar bear struggling to walk and scavenging for anything to eat.

The video was shot by National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen in a Canadian territory inside the Arctic Circle.

“We stood there crying—filming with tears rolling down our cheeks,” Nicklen said.

Feeding polar bears is illegal in Canada.

Experts say the half-ton bears find large quantities of seals on sea ice. They’re even used to not having food for several months during the summer while they wait for the ice to form again, according to WJW.

But warming temperatures and rising seas have prevented the ice from solidifying, and polar bears are staying longer on the land looking for food, often times with little success, environmentalists say.

