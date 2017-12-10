2 adults, 3 children displaced after house fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two adults and three children were displaced after a home fire Saturday night in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Five units were called to the home at 5430 Helen Ave. at about 8 p.m., according to firefighters. Nobody was hurt.

The fire was caused by faulty wiring in the attic above the bathroom, according to the fire department.

The home sustained $15,000 worth of damage and will need significant repairs, according to Battalion Chief Ricky McCutchen.

Forsyth County emergency responders and the American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Authorities said the home did not have any working smoke alarms.