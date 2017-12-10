× 12-year-old NC girl remains critically injured after double-murder suicide, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victims in Saturday’s domestic homicide on Kilborne Drive.

Police said 37-year-old Antioco Chacon shot and killed his mother, Asunscion Chacon-Perez, and his wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, and critically wounded his 12-year-old daughter before fatally shooting himself.

The girl, identified by her uncle as Tiffany Andrade, is still in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center, police said. Police said they will not release her name because of her age.

Family told Channel 9 the girl had surgery Sunday morning. Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Read full story: WSOC