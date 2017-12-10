11-year-old boy donates nearly 200 gifts to sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN, S.D. – An 11-year-old boy in South Dakota is donating nearly 200 gifts to sick children this Christmas season.

KSFY reported that Nolan Adams came up with the idea after heading an advertisement for a children’s hospital on the radio.

He started giving a few gifts and it grew and grew. The second year they gave 50 gifts, then 75 and this year 176.

"I want them to forget about what's gonna happen next and I just want them forget about all that and live a normal happy life," Nolan Adams said.