1 man displaced after house fire in Thomasville on Sunday morning

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A man was displaced, but nobody was hurt after a house fire in Thomasville on Sunday morning, according to Batallion Chief Robby Binkley.

Fifteen Thomasville firefighters were called to 506 Concord St. shortly after 6 a.m. and had the fire out within an hour.

A cause of the fire has not been released. Firefighters had to fight the fire from the outside only and the top floor of the home fell into the basement.

Nobody was inside the home at the time. A house next door sustained vinyl siding damage from the flames.