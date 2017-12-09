Thousands in Forsyth, Yadkin counties without power amid winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands in the Piedmont are without power amid winter weather in the Triad.

As of about 8 a.m., there were nearly 6,000 Duke Energy outages in Forsyth County and nearly 3,000 in Yadkin County.

Power in Forsyth County is expected to be restored by about 4 p.m. Saturday and in Yadkin County, it’s expected to be restored by about 6:30 p.m.

A new band of snow is moving in Saturday and another couple inches on snow are expected throughout the day.

Slushy roads are expected. The snow will end Saturday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for most counties in the FOX8 coverage area, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of wrecks were reported across the Piedmont on Friday amid winter weather conditions.

Click here to view FOX8's closings and delays page, updated every five minutes.