× Snowfall will slowly come to an end starting Saturday afternoon

The snow in the Piedmont will slowly come to an end starting Saturday afternoon.

Highs in the mid-30s on Saturday afternoon will allow for some melting throughout the day.

Skies will begin to clear tonight, so any slush on the roads will freeze with overnight lows dropping into the low-20s.

More melting will take place on Sunday, which will be a sunny day with highs in the mid-30s.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for most counties in the FOX8 coverage area, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of wrecks were reported Friday night and more than a thousand Duke Energy customers are still without power in Forsyth County.