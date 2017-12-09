Snowfall comes to an end Saturday night in the Piedmont, residents should be careful on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow is clearing up on Saturday night and Piedmont residents should now worry about refreezing.

Anyone in the Triad should watch for icy spots on the roads, bridges and underpasses Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Skies will begin to clear tonight, so any slush on the roads will freeze with overnight lows dropping into the low-20s.

Melting will take place on Sunday, which will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for multiple Piedmont counties from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Dozens of wrecks were reported Friday night and more than a thousand Duke Energy customers are still without power in Forsyth County.