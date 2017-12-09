Multiple businesses in Greensboro burglarized by suspect who throws object at window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating a string of burglaries and say someone has been throwing things like rocks and bricks to get into multiple businesses on Golden Gate Drive and at Revolution Mill.

Someone attempted to break into Greensboro Family Pharmacy, Melt Kitchen and Bar and successfully made their way into VIP Nails and Reef Architects sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

“I found a big block on the floor of my establishment and I found my register tore apart,” said Reef Architects owner Earnest Bell.

About half a mile away, on the same night, someone broke into Natty Greene’s and Cugino Forno at Revolution Mill.

Police believe the six crimes are connected and are still searching for the person or people involved.

“I have a wife and kids and I'm trying to provide,” Bell said. “Although I fixed the door and put the register back together, it is still an irritation and a slowing of the process.”

Golden Pizza and Subs on Golden Gate Drive was also burglarized the next night. Police have a suspect in that case.

“We hope this person will be put in jail very soon,” said Ali Dib, the owner of Golden Pizza and Subs.