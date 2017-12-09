Mother of handicapped boy shocked to find nasty note written on car window after they parked in handicapped space

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – A mother with a terminally ill son was shamed for parking in a handicapped spot.

WTXF reported that Nancy Coyne and her 7-year-old son Garrett Coyne found a nasty note written on their car window after visiting Santa at a mall in Pennsylvania.

“UR Not Handicap,” was written in lipstick with large letters on the mother’s car window. The car was parked in a handicapped space with a legal parking placard.

Garrett Coyne suffers from a rare neurological condition called Batten disease, which caused him to go blind and lose his motor skills. It normally ends in childhood death.

“I can’t believe someone could be so obnoxious and ignorant and rude about a situation that I struggle with daily,” Nancy Coyne said. “There is no cure. There is no treatment. Trying to make memories for my family then this happened.”

