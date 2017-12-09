× Man accused of robbing three Greensboro banks in three days arrested at hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man accused of robbing three different banks in Greensboro in three days earlier this week has been arrested.

Carl Brian Taylor, 46, is accused of robbing a BB&T on Friday, a Mechanics and Farmers Bank on Thursday and a PNC on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested Saturday at the Budget Inn hotel at 512 Farragut St. after a tip to police, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The latest bank robbery happened at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at the BB&T at 606 College Road, according to a police press release.

Taylor entered the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money and ran off with the cash, according to police.

On Thursday, the suspect entered the Mechanics and Farmers Bank at 100 S. Murrow Blvd. shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said Taylor entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He then ran off with the cash, according to police.

On Wednesday, Taylor is accused of robbing the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road at about 10:20 a.m.

The suspect did not display a weapon and nobody was hurt in any of the incidents. Surveillance images captured him in the act.

Police said additional charges are pending against the suspect for crimes committed in other jurisdictions.