× NC Highway Patrol has responded to 450 calls for service since Friday amid winter weather

North Carolina Highway Patrol received 450 calls for service throughout the Piedmont amid winter weather within the past day.

The calls were received between 12 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday in Guilford, Randolph, Chatham, Lee, Rockingham, Caldwell, Person, Alamance and Orange counties.

The reports ranged from vehicles stuck on shoulders of the highway to car wrecks, according to N. C. Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Christopher Knox.

There were multiple school bus accidents in Guilford County on Friday. In another incident, a car went into a ditch on Business 85 near Furnitureland South.

Specific details about injuries were not immediately available.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for most counties in the FOX8 coverage area, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Another band of snow is moving across the region and the Piedmont could pick up an additional one or two inches.