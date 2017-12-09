× Guilford County Schools will remain closed Sunday, all community uses of facilities are cancelled

Guilford County Schools will remain closed Sunday and all community uses of facilities have been cancelled.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for multiple Piedmont counties from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Another band of snow moved across the Piedmont on Saturday, leaving an additional one to two inches.

Snowfall will come to an end Saturday evening and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Hundreds of traffic incidents have been reported throughout the Piedmont since Friday and hundreds are without power in Guilford and Forsyth counties.