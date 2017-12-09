Guilford County Schools responds to decision to keep school open on Friday, 10 buses left stranded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is responding after its decision to keep schools open on Friday.

The school says five buses were involved in crashes yesterday, while five slid off into ditches. Ten buses were left stranded.

Video obtained by FOX8 shows an overturned bus at Kivett Drive and Rock Valley Road. Only the bus driver was inside at the time.

Three students suffered minor injuries in a different crash.

The chief operations officer of Guilford County Schools released a statement Saturday, which read, in part: