Guilford County Schools responds to decision to keep school open on Friday, 10 buses left stranded

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is responding after its decision to keep schools open on Friday.
The school says five buses were involved in crashes yesterday, while five slid off into ditches. Ten buses were left stranded.
Video obtained by FOX8 shows an overturned bus at Kivett Drive and Rock Valley Road. Only the bus driver was inside at the time.
Three students suffered minor injuries in a different crash.
The chief operations officer of Guilford County Schools released a statement Saturday, which read, in part:
"We decided not to close schools early based on information we had at the time of our decision. We anticipated having students home before any significant accumulation occurred....
Knowing what we know now, we probably would have made a different decision. We commend our school bus drivers for making sure that all of our children arrived home safely this evening."