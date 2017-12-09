× Great white shark surfaces off the North Carolina coast

A great white shark surfaced off the coast of North Carolina earlier this week.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported that a shark named Bruin surfaced inside the Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks on Tuesday.

Bruin is 5 feet 5 inches long and weighs 101 pounds. The shark was named after students in Connecticut.

Bruin was tagged in New York earlier this year. A satellite tag was attached to the shark and sends coordinates of the shark’s position via satellite whenever Bruin breaks the water’s surface.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit research organization that monitors the migratory patterns of sharks. Bruin is one of several sharks they’re monitoring.

Bruin isn’t the only shark that’s been spotted in the North Carolina coast this year.

Miss Costa surfaced between Wrightsville Beach and Cape Lookout in November. She’s 12 feet 5 inches long and weighs more than 1,600 pounds.

In July, Hilton, a 12 feet long, 1,300-pound great white shark, reappeared off Cape Lookout.