Family shocked after 6-year-old girl’s custom wheelchair stolen off front porch

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A family in Ohio is devastated after a thief stole a 6-year-old girl’s custom wheelchair off their front porch.

WCPO reported that Austyn Bloebaum has spina bifida, a malformation of the spinal cord that prevents her from walking.

Her wheelchair was stolen earlier this week, leaving the girl unable to live her life.

Casey Hamilton, the girl’s mother, said she left the wheelchair on their front porch while they waited for the school bus inside. When they came out, it was gone.

"If you stole it, I've been praying for you," Hamilton said. "She just wants her chair back. She wants to go to school; she wants to resume her life."