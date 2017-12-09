Family digs woman’s grave after burial plot left unfinished before funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A family in Kentucky was shocked when they came to bid a final goodbye to a family member who died of cancer.

WKYT reported that a cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky had not finished digging her gravesite yet, so the family members had to do it themselves.

Krystina Gilbert died of brain cancer at 33. She'd battled it for years and when she died, family wanted her buried near other loved ones.

"Krystina never once complained about her illness,” said sister Heidi Lawson. “She never got mad. She laughed. She had a laugh that all of her friends kept saying yesterday, Krystina had an infectious laugh."

Lawson drove back to see what her sister's grave looked like. It was a mess – with dirt everywhere and shovels still sitting nearby.

This after Krystina's husband and other family members picked up shovels and finished digging her grave because it wasn't done when they got there for the graveside service.

"It was terrible to sit and watch your sister's coffin sitting there and your family burying her. It's not right,” Lawson said.