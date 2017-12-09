Community mourns death of 8-year-old boy hit by garbage truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A community in Kansas City is mourning the death of an 8-year-old boy who died after being struck by a garbage truck.

KSHB reported that Dra’Viontay Baker was hit by the truck Friday afternoon when he was playing with a red wagon with a friend in front of his grandparents’ home.

The boy went underneath the truck and paramedics took him to the hospital where he died.

"I'm not gonna see that cute little boy's face around here no more,” said Monica Thomas, a neighbor.

The victim’s friend is expected to survive. The boys are well-known to many on the block.

"We're like basically big brothers to him, playing basketball with him, keeping him out of trouble and stuff,” Zyair Taylor, a friend.