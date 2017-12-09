Boston College shoots down No. 1 Duke; first loss for the Blue Devils

File Photo: DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 07: Matt Jones #13 shares a laugh with teammate Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 93-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
BOSTON, Mass. – The Boston College Eagles beat the Duke Blue Devils basketball in an 89-84 victory Saturday from Conte Forum arena.
The Blue Devils are now 11-1 and Boston is 7-3.