Another 1 or 2 inches of snow possible in the Piedmont, expected to clear out this afternoon, Sunday will be sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another band of snow is moving across the region and the Piedmont could pick up an additional one or two inches.

Snowfall in the area will clear up early Saturday afternoon and afternoon highs in the mid-30s will allow for some melting.

Skies will begin to clear tonight, so any slush on the roads will freeze with overnight lows dropping into the low-20s.

More melting will take place on Sunday, which will be a sunny day with highs in the mid-30s.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for most counties in the FOX8 coverage area, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of wrecks were reported Friday night and thousands of Duke Energy customers in Forsyth and Yakdin counties were without power on Saturday.