Additional couple of inches of snow, slushy roads on Saturday, snow will end this evening

A new band of snow is moving in Saturday and another couple inches on snow are expected throughout the day.

Slushy roads are expected on Saturday. The snow will end Saturday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for most counties in the FOX8 coverage area, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of wrecks were reported across the Piedmont on Friday amid winter weather conditions.

More than 5,000 people are currently without power in Forsyth County.

