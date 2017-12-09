3 people injured, 10 left homeless after woman accidentally starts fire while trying to kill bed bugs

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Three people were injured and 10 people have been left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs, according to authorities.

WXIX reported that the woman started the fire Friday night at a multi-family home in Cincinnati, causing $250,000 worth of damage.

Three adults were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and seven adults and three teenagers were displaced from the five-unit building.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims with clothing, meals and lodging, according to the TV station.

This is the second major residential fire in Cincinnati in two weeks set by somebody trying to kill bed bugs, according to officials.

The first occurred when a 13-year-old boy tried to douse a bed bug with alcohol, setting an apartment building on fire.

