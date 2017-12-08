Woman charged after SUV runs into Greensboro convenience store following multi-vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman has been charged in connection to an SUV that crashed into a convenience store in Greensboro Friday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck.

Latoya Easterling, 42, faces charges of driving with no insurance and failure to reduce speed, according to Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Eugene Street and West Gate City Boulevard.

The GMC Yukon rammed into the Fast Mart at 1000 S. Eugene Street. Two people were in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Initial reports say four vehicles were damaged and four people are in fair condition.

All eastbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard at the off-ramp at Freeman Mill Road had been temporarily closed.

The building has been condemned by the city inspector.