Winston-Salem woman breaks back in car crash, home burns down during hospital stay

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Lori Williams was in the hospital with a broken back when she got the harrowing news: Her house — filled with memories of her late husband — had burned to the ground.

There was nothing for her to go back to, she said.

It was yet another devastating chapter for the 54-year-old grandmother, who has been bed-ridden with two shattered vertebrae after a car accident on the way back from her uncle’s funeral.

“I was looking forward to going home. I’m just shocked and devastated,” Williams said. “There are so many things for me to deal with right now that feel bigger than life and I’m stuck in bed.”

Williams’ injuries in the Nov. 26 crash near Fayetteville were so severe that she was transported to UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals and underwent emergency surgery.

