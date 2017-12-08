× Winston-Salem man charged with abusing 7-month-old daughter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is charged with abusing his 7-month-old daughter after doctors diagnosed the girl with three fractured ribs, according to a press release.

On Nov. 11, the Davidson County Department of Social Services notified the Davison County Sheriff’s Office about the possible child abuse of a 7-month-old girl.

The child was seen by a pediatrician and transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital with multiple unexplained bruises and three fractured ribs.

Following an investigation, Brandon Lee Gossett was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with felony child abuse.

Gossett is behind bars on a $50,000 secured bond.