Winston-Salem DOT goes into ‘snow mode’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In preparation for forecasted snow, the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation has gone into “snow mode” and will work around the clock in rotating 12-hour shifts beginning at 10 a.m. today (Friday), according to a press release.

The latest weather models are showing an increased chance of snow. FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says a Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect and expected to end Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day as precipitation begins to fall.

Factoring in the warm ground, there will be some melting on surfaces with direct contact with the ground. Elevated objects (picnic tables, decks, tall grass, etc.) could see some accumulation overnight. At this moment, the most likely scenario for the Triad area is about an inch to two inches of snow.

Winston-Salem crews have loaded salt spreaders onto trucks and city officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and weather patterns throughout the day.