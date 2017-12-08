The latest: Weather models show increased chance of snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest weather models are showing an increased chance of snow in the Triad this weekend.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says a Winter Weather Advisory is expected to go into effect at 9 a.m. Friday and end Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day as precipitation begins to fall.

Factoring in the warm ground, there will be some melting on surfaces with direct contact with the ground. Elevated objects (picnic tables, decks, tall grass, etc.) could see some accumulation overnight.

Byrd says the threat index is only a 2 1/2 out of ten.

At this moment, the most likely scenario for the Triad area is about an inch to two inches of snow.