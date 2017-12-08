SUV runs into Greensboro convenience store after multi-vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An SUV crashed into a convenience store in Greensboro Friday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck, according to Susan Danielsen with the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Eugene Street and West Gate City Boulevard.

The GMC Yukon rammed into the Fast Mart located at 1000 S. Eugene Street. Two people were in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Initial reports say four vehicles were damaged and four people are in fair condition.

All eastbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard at the off-ramp at Freeman Mill Road are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The building has been condemned by the city inspector.