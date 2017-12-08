‘Summonses of Joy’: Officers hand out Target gift cards instead of traffic tickets for Christmas

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Drivers in Missouri were surprised after police officers pulled them over and gave them a $100 Target gift card instead of a ticket.

According to KSDK, officers are pulling unsuspecting drivers over and issuing “summonses of joy” instead of tickets. The package comes with a $100 gift card to Target.

Florissant police have 98 gift cards to hand out through Christmas. That’s the most they’ve had in the three years that they’ve participated in the campaign.

Reactions varied after drivers were pulled over. They included, “You aren’t coming to arrest me are you?” and “Hope you have a good holiday. You made mine.”