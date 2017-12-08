Closings and delays

South Carolina man on trial for meth possession allegedly comes to court with meth in pocket

Posted 8:16 am, December 8, 2017

Franklin Hayes

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina man on trial Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine allegedly brought more meth into the courtroom, WHNS reports.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Franklin Dell Hayes was found guilty of possession of meth and sentenced to nine years in prison. When deputies searched Hayes before taking him into custody, they found around 4 grams of meth in his pants pocket.

Hayes will again be charged with possession of meth for the drugs found on him.