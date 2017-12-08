× South Carolina man on trial for meth possession allegedly comes to court with meth in pocket

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina man on trial Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine allegedly brought more meth into the courtroom, WHNS reports.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Franklin Dell Hayes was found guilty of possession of meth and sentenced to nine years in prison. When deputies searched Hayes before taking him into custody, they found around 4 grams of meth in his pants pocket.