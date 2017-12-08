Snow is falling! How much are we going to get?

FOR CLOSING AND DELAYS Click Here

It's officially snowing in much of the Piedmont Triad! But exactly how much are we going to get?

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued and is expected to end Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day.

FOX8 chief meteorologist Van Denton says:

"When looking at amounts for your area notice the legend (see below). If you are in a particular color with a range of 4-6 for example, you are most likely to get 4 inches is you are on the part that borders the 2-4 band, etc.

Overnight, the models continued to get wetter over in our part of the state and that should lead to more snow for us. The biggest change is for the northern and western counties of NC (which includes much of our coverage area). In these areas there was some concern moisture might not make it that far west and north 24 hours ago. That concern appears to be gone now. Still, the ground is warm and that will cut into amounts.

The heaviest snowfall should be in the western sections of our coverage area (centered over the foothill and western piedmont counties) where more than 6 inches of snow is expected. This area includes Wilkesboro, Mt Airy, Yadkinville, Rural Hall and back down to the central mountains.

Just to the east including the Triad, 4 up to 6 inches of snow is possible with highest totals on the northern and western side.

South of the Piedmont Triad, 1-3 inches of snowfall with values less than 1 inch south of Denton, Asheboro and Durham.

Most of today, periods of snow at times mixed with rain will coat the grass and elevated surfaces with amounts up to 1 inch in spots (mainly north and west) more toward the mountains. Later today there may be a LULL in precip before it picks back up overnight into Saturday morning. We should pick up most of our accumulation overnight.

The warm ground will help keep roads mostly wet, but, when the precip falls hard it may slush up some of the roads as it falls faster than it can melt. Warm ground should prevent roads from remaining slippery for a long period of time. As always, watch out on bridges and overpasses."