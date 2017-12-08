× Roy Moore accuser admits she wrote part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama Senate candidate

One of the women who accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a teen admitted Friday to writing part of the yearbook writing she offered as proof, according to Fox News.

The inscription in Beverly Young Nelson’s yearbook reads, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore… Roy Moore, DA. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, tells @GMA it “sickens” her to think what might happen if Moore is elected. https://t.co/wuEGWr0kng pic.twitter.com/lcp5OY4x3A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 8, 2017

She admitted that the date and restaurant annotations were hers. She says the rest of the signature belonged to Moore.

Moore has denied signing the yearbook and said he did not know Nelson at the time.

Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, a couple others have accused him of assault.

He has denied the allegations.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to drop out of the race. The campaign arm for Senate Republicans and the Republican National Committee have also severed ties with Moore.