Police looking for man accused of robbing three Greensboro banks in three days

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing three banks in Greensboro in three days.

Carl Brian Taylor, 46, is accused of robbing a BB&T on Friday, a Mechanics and Farmers Bank on Thursday and a PNC on Wednesday.

The latest incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at the BB&T at 606 College Road, according to a police press release.

Taylor entered the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money and ran off with the cash, according to police.

Surveillance images show him wearing all black and a grey toboggan. Police said he has no permanent address, but may have ties to High Point.

On Thursday, the suspect entered the Mechanics and Farmers Bank at 100 S. Murrow Blvd. shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said Taylor entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He then ran off with the cash, according to police.

On Wednesday, Taylor is accused of robbing the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road at about 10:20 a.m.

The suspect did not display a weapon and nobody was hurt in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.