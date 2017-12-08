Police looking for driver who drove into light pole in Reidsville, photos of suspect’s vehicle released

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for the driver who backed a car into a light pole in Reidsville and leaving the scene, causing about $300 in damage.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Market Square, according to a Reidsville police press release. The driver then allegedly drove off without reporting the damage.

The car is described as a gray four-door Honda. Police have released photos of the suspected vehicle. A description of the driver has not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Reidsville Police Captain Brian Oakley at (336) 347-2337, or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.