One-year-old North Carolina boy fatally shot in head during drive-by

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — A 1-year-old North Carolina boy was killed after being shot in the head during a drive-by Thursday night, WTVD reports.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. at a home in Weldon. Police say Jaxson Clay was inside the home when someone drove by and fired shots at the house.

The boy, who authorities said would have celebrated his second birthday two days before Christmas, died at the hospital around midnight.

Officials were seen examining bullet holes in front of the home.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive in the case at this time.