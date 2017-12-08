× NC A&T’s commencement ceremony delayed due to weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s commencement ceremony has been delayed due to winter weather.

The Fall 2017 Commencement Procession begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There are no changes to logistics or parking.

Graduating students should report to West Wing A in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center at 9:30 a.m.

“Students, parents and family members, faculty and staff are encouraged to exercise extra caution when traveling to tomorrow’s ceremony,” the school said in a prepared statement. “Please allot plenty of time for the commute, as road conditions may be icy in various places in and around Greensboro.”